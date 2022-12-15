MainOne restates commitment to service expansion in West Africa

MainOne, an Equinix Company, a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider with presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire, has reiterated its commitment towards service expansion in Nigeria and other West African countries. The company made the pledge during a media parley with ICT journalists in Lagos, where it also strengthened its relationship with the media.

The General Manager, Nigeria Sales, Bunmi Ogun, told the journalists that with the acquisition of MainOne, Equinix is extending the benefits of digital infrastructure into the strategic African market. She noted that MainOne, as Equinix company, had done many things in Nigeria especially Lagos to expand its service for the benefit of the citizens such as the recent launch of new Data Center, Lekki II in addition to the one built in 2015; partnership with Lagos Free Zone to deliver fibre optic connectivity and data center services to companies at the Free Zone; induction of new graduate trainees; hosting if first Nerds Unite event as an Equinix company to a global audience as well as signing of MoU with AMS-IX to operate and grow internet exchange services in Africa. Speaking on the plans of the company for Nigeria and Africa as a whole, Ogun said: “We’re planning expansion and development of Data Center, Lekki campus by 2024.

Other plans include AfriConnect service offering to bring new content providers to West Africa; extension of Equinix Fabric to Lagos which enables interconnection of Lagos Data Center with Equinix Data Centers across the world. “We are also partnering with AMSIX to deploy leading global Exchange presence in Lagos which will increase local peering of traffic in Nigeria.” She emphasised that Main- One provided highly reliable services to major telecoms operators, ISPs, government agencies, small to large enterprises, and educational institutions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...