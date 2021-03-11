Business

MainOne to boost banking with hybrid cloud solutions

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

MainOne, a leading cloud solutions services provider, has expressed commitment to supporting commercial and microfinance institutions (MFIs) in Nigeria and across West Africa to achieve their goals. As an end-to-end provider of connectivity, data center, and cloud services, the company said it has supported various financial institutions by offering a comprehensive technical and commercial build-versus-buy assessment which has facilitated partnerships that allowed the banks to achieve regulatory compliance and increased efficiencies without the weight of operating and capital expenditure challenges. According to the DGM, Marketing and Customer Experience, Ololade Shonubi, “MainOne as a renowned leader in connectivity solutions that enable digital transformations across West Africa, is focused on supporting organisations across sectors to adapt to the flexibility, cost-effective and value add that innovative cloud connectivity enables for them.

“We offer bespoke solutions that allow various industries including the Financial Services industry to scale easily while maintaining high performance and focusing on their core business objectives. Our Solutions competently support the transition from legacy platforms to innovative and dynamic cloudbased solutions and platforms which allow organisations to develop new products and applications, enhance existing applications and ultimately improve their customers’ experience.’’

“To take advantage of the opportunities available that will enable banks to reach the unserved population, and also withstand the onslaught of Fintech companies, banks need to maximize their operational efficiencies and extend their reach with solutions that foster revenue growth without the burden of increased capital expenditure,’’ explained Shonubi.

In a bid to enhance economic growth through financial inclusion, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued mobile network operators payment banking licenses in 2019 while in Ghana, a digital financial services (DFS) policy was launched in early 2020. Other countries on the African continent have implemented similar policies. These developments do not only pave the way for greater inclusion in the financial system but also put additional pressure on commercial banks and MFIs to deliver efficient and more costeffective services.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Islamic bank reaffirms commitment MSMEs

Posted on Author By Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc, the premier noninterest bank in Nigeria, has saiditiscommittedtofinancing Micro, Small andMediumscale Enterprising (MSME) in the country.   The bank’s Regional Manager (Northwest), Dr. Nuruddeen Liman Ahmed, stated this at the Kano State International Trade Fair, organised by the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (KACCIMA).   Speaking during the bank’s day […]
Business

LCCI to FG: Delay in CAMA 2020 Act gazette hurting businesses

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to urgently gazette the recently passed Company and Allied Matters Act (2020) since the formal copy of the law is not yet available to the public and the law cannot be operationalized despite the bill being assented. The chamber is urging the […]
Business

NSE opens November with N26bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a negative note to commence the month of November on the downswing as investors take profits from gains recorded last week. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, depreciated by 0.16 per cent. The market breadth closed negative with 22 gainers and 26 losers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dropped by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica