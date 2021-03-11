MainOne to boost banking with hybrid cloud solutions

MainOne, a leading cloud solutions services provider, has expressed commitment to supporting commercial and microfinance institutions (MFIs) in Nigeria and across West Africa to achieve their goals. As an end-to-end provider of connectivity, data center, and cloud services, the company said it has supported various financial institutions by offering a comprehensive technical and commercial build-versus-buy assessment which has facilitated partnerships that allowed the banks to achieve regulatory compliance and increased efficiencies without the weight of operating and capital expenditure challenges. According to the DGM, Marketing and Customer Experience, Ololade Shonubi, “MainOne as a renowned leader in connectivity solutions that enable digital transformations across West Africa, is focused on supporting organisations across sectors to adapt to the flexibility, cost-effective and value add that innovative cloud connectivity enables for them.

“We offer bespoke solutions that allow various industries including the Financial Services industry to scale easily while maintaining high performance and focusing on their core business objectives. Our Solutions competently support the transition from legacy platforms to innovative and dynamic cloudbased solutions and platforms which allow organisations to develop new products and applications, enhance existing applications and ultimately improve their customers’ experience.’’

“To take advantage of the opportunities available that will enable banks to reach the unserved population, and also withstand the onslaught of Fintech companies, banks need to maximize their operational efficiencies and extend their reach with solutions that foster revenue growth without the burden of increased capital expenditure,’’ explained Shonubi.

In a bid to enhance economic growth through financial inclusion, the Central Bank of Nigeria issued mobile network operators payment banking licenses in 2019 while in Ghana, a digital financial services (DFS) policy was launched in early 2020. Other countries on the African continent have implemented similar policies. These developments do not only pave the way for greater inclusion in the financial system but also put additional pressure on commercial banks and MFIs to deliver efficient and more costeffective services.

Like this: Like Loading...