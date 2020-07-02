MainOne: We invested $400m in infrastructure in 10 years

MainOne, West Africa’s leading provider of wholesale and enterprise connectivity and data centre, said it had invested a total of $400 million in infrastructure in West Africa as part of its efforts to bridge the digital divide and enable digital economy. The company disclosed this as it celebrates 10 years of operation in the sub-region.

The investments, the company said, had been on submarine cables, terrestrial fiber networks, and Points of Presence (POPs) across the region.

“Within this period, we have delivered services to 10 West African countries and has built Tier III data centers in Nigeria, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire hosting the largest institutions and global content in the region, with on-going expansions of its data center footprint in Nigeria and Ghana,” MainOne said in a statement.

“These investments and contributions to the economy have led the company to numerous awards on both local and global stages. Prominent of these awards are the Datacloud Africa Award for Excellence in Data Center (Africa) and Africa Cloud Service Provider of the Year, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) Impact Award, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Award for Excellence in Broadband Infrastructure, NTITA Telecoms Wholesale Provider of the Year, Frost & Sullivan Best Practices winner for the Nigerian Data Center Customer Value Leadership Award, Ghana Telecoms Awards: Telecom Wholesale Carrier of the Year and Nigerian Telecoms Awards: Broadband Company of the Year, among others,” it added.

Reflecting on its 10 years in business, Chief Executive Officer of MainOne, Ms. Funke Opeke, said: “We started on this journey to deploy critical infrastructure to bridge the digital divide in West Africa. While we are pleased that we have made an impact, there is so much more work to be done.

“The recent challenges we have faced with COVID-19 highlight the need for additional investment and smarter policies to deploy shared infrastructure required to make access to broadband a reality for more Africans at a price they can afford. MainOne has been leading that charge across West Africa for ten years and we are even more committed to realizing our vision today than we were 10 years ago.”

