MainOne’s legal team bags award

MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center services provider, was recently awarded the “Telecom In- House Counsel of the year” by the premier award body, ESQ Nigeria Legal Awards. Touted as the biggest legal event of the year, ESQ Nigeria Legal Awards aimed to celebrate the outstanding work carried out in one of the most challenging years.

The company’s General Counsel, Abayomi Adebanjo, who received the award expressed his delight with the recognition, saying, “receiving the Telecom In-House Counsel of the year award is truly an honour and testament of the hard work the legal department continues to put inconsistently.

“It means a great deal to us that the legal industry recognizes our work in MainOne and I am very proud of our incredible in-house legal team who made this possible. “The benefits of having a competent legal team are unquantifiable as MainOne would not have been able to effectively deliver services these past 11 years without our legal team.

We celebrate this laudable award,” states Tinuola Ipadeola, Head, Corporate Services. MainOne continues to blaze the trail in excellent service delivery. With coverage in over 10 West African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, and Cote d’Ivoire, MainOne remains the preferred provider of wholesale internet and data center services to Telecom operators, Internet Service Providers, Government agencies, major enterprises, and public institutions in the region.

