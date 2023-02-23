Business

MainOne’s MDXi Appolonia gets TCCF in Ghana

Posted on Author Stories, Abolaji Adebayo

MDXi Appolonia, the data center subsidiary of MainOne, an Equinix company in Ghana, has received its Tier III Constructed Facility certification (TCCF) from the Uptime Institute. With this new milestone, MDXi Appolonia becomes the leading data center provider in Ghana with the top 4 certifications in the industry; the Tier III Constructed Facility certification, TCCF; the PCIDSS certification which certifies the data center to process payment card information; ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications which assures information security and quality management at the MDXi Appolonia Data Center, and further reinforces MDXi’s position as the leading data center provider in West Africa. According to the Country Manager, MainOne Ghana, Emmanuel Kwarteng, the MDXi Appolonia facility receives the TCCF following on- site testing by the Uptime team and is a progression from the Tier Certification of Design Documents (TCCD) that was issued by uptime following the review of designs of the facility during construction. “MDXi Appolonia Data Center receiving this certification just a year after launch provides assurance of the quality of the data center infrastructure and ability to manage disruptions even under unprecedented circumstances. “The data center which features private data center suites, enterprise-grade 24×7 multi-level security and video surveillance, precision cooling, safety and fire suppression systems with multiple redundancies built into the power, cooling and security infrastructure has maintained 100 per cent uptime since launch, and is managed by highly trained, best-in-class engineers operating from a state-of-the-art Operations Center matching international standards. MDXi Appolonia data center offers open access connectivity options to all the leading  telecom networks in Ghana and direct access to MainOne and other submarine cable systems. It offers access to various Internet Exchanges including the GIX (Ghana), IXPN (Nigeria), LINX (London), DECIX (Frankfurt/Lisbon), and Cote d’Ivoire Internet Exchange (CIVIX), as well as the West Africa Internet Exchange (WAF-IX),” he said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

