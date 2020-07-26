Maintain peaceful co-existence with host communities, Baptist Conference tells churches

The President, Lagos West Baptist Conference, Rev Dr Samuel Oladiran has adviced churches to maintain cordiality with communities in their areas. This, he said, is important to promote growth and development.

According to the cleric, peaceful co-existence offers the recipe for accelerate development and foster mutual relations. Oladiran stated this during a coutresy visit to the palace of Alaig of Orile Agege,Oba Ambali Hakeem Agbedeyi 11.

In his remarks,The Alayige of Orile-Agege,Oba Ambali Hakeem Agbedeyi II , commended the Lagos West Baptist Conference for its strong focus on propagating the truth of the gospel and promoting peaceful co-existence through its teachings and doctrines.

Oba Agbedeyi stated that the Baptist Denomination remains a strong pillar in uplifting the lives of the people through its undiluted teachings and beliefs.

Oba Agbedeyi, who showered encomiums on the Baptist denomination, urged the spiritual organisation to remain focused in upholding its doctrines to further benefit mankind.

The King assured the Baptist denomination of his unflinching support and cooperation at all times and also applauded the Lagos West Baptist Conference for its decision to build a multistorey secretariat within his domain and promised his support for such gigantic project Earlier in his remarks, Rev Dr. Samuel Oladiran, who recently assumed his present position, underscored the need to deepen the relationship between the church and the community.

He said there should be cordiality between the church and their hot communities hence the visit which is aimed at strengthening the bond and familiarizing the king with the programmes of the Lags West Baptist Conference.

He asserted that the church has a critical role to play in nation building and as a result in line with scriptural injunctions, the church is expected to pray for kings and those in authority.

The delegation included the Chairman, Lagos West Baptist Conference,Rev Dr Tunji Bamgbose,The Vice- Chairman, Rev Dr Sunday Onkanlawon,Rev Jacob Ajala,Rev Totoola Oyelade and Deacon Aremu Ayedun

