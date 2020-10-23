Maize: 262,000MT import as panacea to scarcity

Following the acute shortage and scarcity of maize in some key agricultural subsectors, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on behalf of the Federal Government, has taken delivery of 262,000 metric tonnes (MT) of imported maize to augment local production and bridge the deficit in supply in line with the approval of emergency importation into the country. TAIWO HASSAN reports

Indeed, the current happenings in the country’s agricultural sector, particularly in the fish, poultry and livestock sub-sectors relating to the scarcity in animal feeds mostly maize have shown that it’s time for maize and other cereals to receive special attention like the Federal Government did for rice, cotton, palm oil and other sectors through the Central Bank of Nigeria.

It is well known that the advent of COVID-19 causd scarcity and short supply of maize with fish, poultry and livestock farmers struggling to remain in business.

Threat

Despite the unprecedented level of seriousness in funding and supply of inputs on rice and cotton production using the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the government and policy makers appeared to have left maize in the picture.

The current cycle of food surplus in one year followed by shortages and scarcity of maize with resultant high prices the following year must be stemmed from becoming a norm in the country’s farming cycle. The recent scarcity in the grains – cereal reserve is uncalled for.

This is also being compounded by various challenges in most farming communities such as insurgency, kiddnappings, farmers and the pasteurists conflict, flooding, banditry, and other high end crimes. So early importation of such maize in abundant should have been considered without crisis as witnessed in June 2020, leading to losing scores of livestock.

Grains priority

That Nigeria should resolve to take fire fighting approach on maize importation is rather unsavory as it exposes the inad- equacies of the planning department. It is the informed opinion that while all classes of foods are important grains, which serve both human and animals (livestock) deserves serious attention especially now that it has been provened that the level of self sufficiency is very fragile and unsustainable.

There must be a synergy between Federal, CBN and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to address promptly national food reserve post COVID-19.

While rice, cotton, palm oil etc are receiving special attention from the Federal Government and CBN, all others e.g maize, and other cereals should not be orphaned.

Maize import

However, amid the unpleasant activities hitting the maize sector, the Poultry of Nigeria (PAN) disclosed that the Federal Government had taken delivery of 262,000 metric tons (MT) of imported maize to augment local production and bridge the deficit in supply.

The association’s President, Ezekiel Ibrahim Mam, gave the confirmation in a statement, say- ing that maize importation was already delivered by the government. Particularly, in the wake of the scarcity, it was reported that the apex bank in September approved the emergency importation of maize into the country to bridge local scarcity farmers into poultry, fish and livestock animals were facing.

The apex bank had issued the approval to Wacot Limited, Chi Farms Limited, Crown Flour Mills Limited and Premier Feeds Company Limited. While announcing the import delivery, Mam commended the CBN for the directive which he said was the right step in the right direction. The president noted that the import has helped the poultry industry to scale up production in no small measure.

“As a necessary evil, the CBN approved import licences to some members of our association so that the industry will not be allowed to close down.

“The gesture has greatly helped the poultry industry to continue with production before the harvest season which will be around in November 2020,” the PAN chief said. Reaction In his reaction, a former Vice- Chairman of PAN, Folorunso Ogunnaike, pointed out that the food crisis in Nigeria might have worsened, putting many farmers out of business, had the importation waiver not been granted.

Ogunnaike, however, urged the government to extend the waiver to others within the sector.

Ban on importation

It would be recalled that on July 15, 2020, the apex bank announed the discontinued issuance of Form M for importation of Maize/Corn into the country for local development.

The CBN had directed authorised dealers to discontinue the processing of Forms M for the importation of Maize/Corn with immediate effect. This move, it was learnt from the apex bank on its Twitter handle, was to increase local production of the commodity, stimulate a rapid economic recovery, safeguard rural livelihoods and increase jobs, which were lost as result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers’ stance

The Amana Farmers and Grain Suppliers Association of Nigeria (AFGSAN) had said that the Federal Government’s decision to allow maize importation would undermine the local production of the commodity.

The group noted that farmers in the country were set to reap a bumper harvest of maize during the 2020 wet season farming. It expressed dissatisfaction with the CBN approval obtained by some companies for the import of maize into the country.

The CBN approved an emergency importation of 262,000 tons of maize, to cushion the blow occasioned by scarcity of the commodity. Chairman of the association, Alhaji Haruna-Ahmed Pambegua, in a chat with newsmen, said that the government’s decision was retrogressive, coming at a time when harvesting of local maize had commenced in some parts of the country.

He said: “The importation would make some farmers lose their investment which will also discourage many farmers to go into farming in the next farming season.”

Last line

With this maize importation in place, it is still very strategic and apt for the country to boost its national grains storage programmes where the government will explore available means and technology to encourage and assist farmers to undertake storage facilities towards increased food production.

