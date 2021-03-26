Maj Gen jailed for cheating taxpayers

The highest ranking officer to be court martialled for more than 200 years was on Friday jailed for 21 months after cheating taxpayers of nearly £50,000.

Major General Nick Welch has been jailed at Bulford Military Court for 21 months after he was convicted of fraud by falsely claiming more than £48,000 in allowance to pay for his children’s school fees.

The 57-year-old abused the Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) to send two of his children to boarding schools in Dorset until he was reported by a ‘frustrated’ Colonel neighbour.

Welch, who was Assistant Chief of the General Staff based at the Ministry of Defence’s headquarters in London, had claimed he couldn’t afford the school fees, even on his ‘lofty’ salary of £120,000-a-year.

Welch had claimed he and his wife Charlotte, 54, were living in Putney, south-west London. But freelance consultant Mrs Welch in fact spent the majority of her time at the family’s £800,000 country home in Dorset.

It comes after Army Major Lloyd Hamilton, who was awarded an MBE for his charity work, was sacked from the forces after illegally claimed taxpayers’ money to send his children to one of the UK’s most expensive boarding schools.

Welch was caught after an anonymous tip from neighbours claimed he and his wife were never at their London address.

But the complaint was dismissed at the time by Mrs Welch, who told her friend the Colonel who reported them must have been ‘daunted’ by her husband’s rank

She wrote in a text message: ‘Perhaps they are daunted by Nick’s rank, all of their husbands are two or three ranks below.’

As well as the custodial sentence to be served in a civilian prison, Welch was retrospectively dismissed from the Army, meaning he will not be able to benefit from the rank of retired major general.

He was also ordered to pay back the fraudulently claimed money.

Judge Advocate General Alan Large said Maj Gen Welch ‘knew from the outset’ that he was not entitled to the allowance.

Major General Nick Welch left the Army in 2018 after an illustrious career which spanned more than three decades.

He joined the military as a Second Lieutenant in 1984, eventually rising through the ranks to become a two-star general.

In that time he served as Commander of the The Royal Gloucestershire, Berkshire and Wiltshire regiment and of the 7th Armoured Brigade based in Bergen-Hohne, Germany.

Maj Gen Welch was awarded with the Queen’s Commendation for Valuable Service in recognition of ‘gallant and distinguished services in the former Yugoslavia’ in 2005 and received his OBE in 2006.

He has served in Afghanistan – where he was second in command of British and US troops in Helmand province – Germany, Northern Ireland and Belize.

In 2014 he was appointed Chief of Staff of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps.

In 2015, he became Assistant Chief of the General Staff, the highest ranking Army officer working in the Ministry of Defence in London.

In this role Maj Gen Welch would have been earning around £120,000 a year.

He held this post until 2018.

He retired from the military a year later to enter the private sector, becoming Chief Operating Officer of Bournemouth Arts University, Dorset.

*Courtesy: Dailymail.co.uk

