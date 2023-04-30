Maj. Gen. Samuel Adebayo: Unsung Hero of Nigeria’s fight against terror.

His name and position might not be popular among Nigerians but the Chief of the Defence Intelligence (CDI), Major General Samuel Adebayo, is one of the unsung heroes of the fight against Boko Haram, Banditry, militancy and separatist movements in the country. He brought his wealth of knowledge, experience and technical expertise to bear in decimating criminal elements across the country while making the nation safe again for the people.

Like Alexander the Great, who conquered the world from (336-323 B.C.), General Adebayo, since his appointment as the boss of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), he has conquered terror and insurgency in the country through efficient and effective intelligence gathering. His effort led to the peaceful and successful conduct of the 2023 general election across the nation mostly in the war-turned zones like Kaduna, Borno, Niger and Benue states.

General Adebayo’s achievements in the last two years of heading the Defence Intelligence Agency are an indication that with effective intelligence gathering, the country will conquer insurgency, banditry and separatist movements. The General has deployed a vast array of modern technological tools for intelligence gathering, processing and application in decimating Boko Haram cells and hideouts as well as numerous bandit camps in the North-West, North-East and North-Central parts of the country. He has also deployed such tools in checkmating the activities of the separatist movements in the South-East.

General Adebayo also believed that there is a need for international cooperation in countering terror groups. Speaking at the Defence Advisers and Attachés Annual Conference organised by the DIA, in November last year, General Adebayo said the corporation cannot be over-emphasised as terrorists leverage on foreign affiliations to sustain their franchise.

The successes recorded so far in the fight against terrorism and insurgencies were the fulfilment of General Adebayo’s promise when he took over as the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency in February 2021. He had promised to build cutting-edge capacity to deliver the needed intelligence gathering in the country.

He said, “The Armed Forces had done much in tackling security challenges facing the nation. Security agencies are also doing their best but much more still needs to be done. In particular, the DIA has continued to raise the bar in the intelligence statecraft and considering the achievements of the former CDI, I know that the task ahead is daunting but clearly achievable”.

“The support, suggestions and advice as we settle down to work as leadership are about teamwork, transparency and integrity. I want to see a DIA with the cutting-edge capacity to deliver its mandate to the Nigerian people. My administration would lay emphasis on intelligence gathering in support of the ongoing military and internal security operations in the country”.

“My administration would prioritise human capacity development with greater attention on the specialisation of staff for optimal output as well as enhancing the specialist centres of the agency. My vision is to raise the bar of the Defence Intelligence Agency in security circles. We shall also deliver on the DIA mandate and enhance the technical intelligence capacity through the acquisition of intelligence enablers.”

The policy reforms adopted by General Adebayo have largely succeeded because every member of his team fully understands the DIA’s mission, which is tied to the indivisibility, indestructibility and indissolubility of the Nigerian nation. Apart from policy decisions, the DIA boss has also invested in the welfare and well-being of the agency’s staff in order to further boost their overall morale and productivity and has been severally commended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

For instance, at the commissioning of the DIA Housing Estate at Idu-Karmo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in December last year, President Buhari hailed the accomplishments of General Adebayo. The President said, “This commissioning ceremony further avails another opportunity to reaffirm my confidence in the competence, commitment and achievements of the Defence Intelligence Agency’s giant strides achieved across the nation.”

Having set terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other assorted criminal cohorts on the run, scattered and seriously depleted, General Adebayo is determined to continue to soldier on until the country is totally rid of terrorist, deviants and their acolytes wherever they may be ensconced.

Indeed, General Adebayo has paid his dues in the military from the Chief of Staff at the Nigerian Corps of Military Intelligence (NAIC), to the Director of Military Intelligence, then Chief of Military Intelligence, Nigerian Army and Director of Operations of the Defence Intelligence Agency before his current top appointment as DIA boss.

General Adebayo has shown that he has what it takes to reposition the Nigerian Armed Forces if given the opportunity. And with the incoming administration expected to assume office on May 29, many experts in the security sector believe that General Adebayo would be a good fit for either Chief of Army Staff or Chief of Defence Staff if given the opportunity by the President-elect.

Some of them are of the opinion that his achievements and understanding of intelligence gathering and processing will enable the country to end the fight against terror. The information and intelligence at his disposal are a great gain to Nigeria and should not only be confined as a Chief of the Defence Intelligence, but be given an opportunity to directly discharge to the benefit of the country.

As far as General Adebayo is concerned, Nigeria’s existence as a corporate entity is settled and not open for negotiation and giving him a higher task would enable him to utilize the necessary intelligence in the building of that needed unity and peaceful co-existence that the people are yearning for.

General Adebayo’s resilience, doggedness and consistency have also earned him commendations from different interest groups both locally and internationally. And his has become a reference point in intelligence gathering across sub-Saharan Africa.

This article was contributed by Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, the Convener of the Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria..