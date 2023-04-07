Arts & Entertainments

MAJA FEST: Interdisciplinary community street art festival holds in Lagos

All is set for this year’s edition of MAJA FEST, an interdisciplinary community street art festival which holds in Sari, Iganmu, Lagos. The festival is an initiative of Germany-based Nigerian dancer, dance teacher, choreographer, songwriter, singer, poet, photographer and creative entrepreneur, Israel Akpan Sunday. It is funded by S.I.A. Projects, Family Production, the Hamburg Ministry of Culture and Media and through private donations.

The 2023 edition of the festival holds on April 14 and 15. MAJA FEST uses the platform of arts to share educational skills and to promote positive social change. Its contents messages include promoting individual societal responsibility; providing useful life skills to the youth; fighting entitlement mentality; and promoting equal treatment among different genders.

“Over a duration of two days we will hold the following activities: Interactive fair on introducing different professions; live concerts; dance performances; storytelling; community games; and workshops on sustainable household management, environmental awareness, promoting equal rights for girls and boys, networking skills, job application skills,” said Sunday, who is the Curator/Artistic Director of the festival. According to him, MAJA FEST 2023 is supported by Funsho Art Concept, Black Empire, Joint CDA, and Classic G. Apart from him, other members of the festival team include: Kelvin Jeremiah Isaac, Balogun Sheriff, Vivienne Lütteken, Atagana Sunday Ndechukwu, Shola Akinmusere, John Falicia Nduka, Chukwudi Kingsley, Adepiti Omotuyole Reuben, Abolade Ifeoluwa Gbolahan, Photo Nikan Ko Concept, and James Nseyen. Sunday’s works are political and challenging, as well as poetic and sensual. His performance style is characterised by a fusion of everyday movements and behaviours, with contemporary dance as well as the constant incorporation of live music. With MAJA Fest, an interdisciplinary street festival in Lagos, Sunday offers a platform for art, exchange, and education.

