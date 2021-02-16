Sports

Maja on cloud 9 after brace against Everton

Segun Bailey Abuja One cap Super Eagles striker, Josh Maja, has expressed his delight after scoring twice in his first Premier League start for Fulham against Everton on Sunday night.

 

The 22-year-old delivered a fivestar performance for the Cottagers in the encounter to help them secure a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

 

Maja joined Fulham from French club Bordeaux during the January transfer window on loan until the end of the season and has quickly settled in the team. The forward’s effort helped the Craven Cottage outfit end their eight-game winless run, having last won a match in January.

 

Maja revealed he had been looking forward to a time when he would open his goalscoring account for Scott Parker’s men before achieving the feat at Goodison Park. “It is a big one, we came into the game wanting to win it and not had the results we wanted. We are very happy with the win,” Maja told journalists after the encounter.

 

“We took our chances when it came and put in another good performance again, we want to continue like this. For the whole 90 minutes, the guys worked hard and stuck to the game plan.

 

“This is a night I have been dreaming about for a long time, especially last night and I had a feeling it was coming and pleased it became a reality. “Wins give the fans and players confidence and we want to take it into the next game.”

 

Fulham manager Parker has also praised Maja, describing his performance for his side against Everton as ‘fantastic’.

