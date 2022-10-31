News

Majek Fashek Inspired My Love for Music; Agho

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Majek Fashek Inspired My Love for Music; Agho

Agho Ekhator, better known as Agho talks about how he got inspired by global musicians such as Majek Fashek due to the proximity to the music he also puts out.

Asides from Majek Fashek, a relative of his mom; Agho grew up listening to the likes of 2 Baba (2 Face Idibia), and Fela Kuti who is the father of Afro beats.

He also spoke about his love for the biggest guitarist Victor Uwaifo from his hometown in Benin, Nigeria. He also study’s to a lot of Bob Marley and what he stood for.

Agho is out to contribute his quota to history at a time when the world is moving towards Africa, with so many developments happening around the afrobeats and other genres on the continent.

The Nigerian-American afro-fusion artist Agho Ekhator talks about being true to himself which is one of the strengths that make him a great musician. He said “I sing about emotions that I feel and situations of my life. I can’t make music that I don’t relate to, this might be a weakness in the era of content that we are in but I would call it my strength”
The Afro-Fusion star delves into the reason how and why the music industry in Nigeria is money driven and how there is so much fake love amongst various artists with nothing to gain from them. According to him, he has just a few musician friends, because after meeting these musicians in person his respect for them reduces.
During his music process, Agho makes music in 2 unique ways; where melodies are stuck in his head. He mentioned how making music is a state of mind and how making music every day improves his creative process in writing music.
Music heads are expecting the release of his debut EP, as it is expected to be a blend of Afro beats, Afro Pop, and Reggae; and it will receive lots of airplay once it drops.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara gov hails women’s commitment

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has congratulated women worldwide on the occasion of International Women’s Day. He commended their grit, resilience and commitment to a world that works for all.   “Whether as a girl child, wife or mother, a woman is acknowledged for being hard-working, kind, resilient, supportive and generally committed to efforts […]
News

ICPC: We traced N450m to FHC officials’ bank account

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…obtains interim forfeiture order The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said it uncovered a whopping $919,202.07 (approximately N450 million) allegedly hidden in a bank account by some unnamed officials of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.   The commission said the cash was kept in an […]
News

2023: S’East deserves presidency more than any other region – M’Belt Forum

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), Wednesday, reiterated its support for the emergence of Nigeria’s next president in the 2023 General Election from the South Eastern geopolitical zone of the country. National President of the MBF, Dr Bitus Pogu, made the position of the socio-political group clear in an exclusive telephone interview with New Telegraph in […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica