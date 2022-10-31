Majek Fashek Inspired My Love for Music; Agho

Agho Ekhator, better known as Agho talks about how he got inspired by global musicians such as Majek Fashek due to the proximity to the music he also puts out.

Asides from Majek Fashek, a relative of his mom; Agho grew up listening to the likes of 2 Baba (2 Face Idibia), and Fela Kuti who is the father of Afro beats.

He also spoke about his love for the biggest guitarist Victor Uwaifo from his hometown in Benin, Nigeria. He also study’s to a lot of Bob Marley and what he stood for.

Agho is out to contribute his quota to history at a time when the world is moving towards Africa, with so many developments happening around the afrobeats and other genres on the continent.

The Nigerian-American afro-fusion artist Agho Ekhator talks about being true to himself which is one of the strengths that make him a great musician. He said “I sing about emotions that I feel and situations of my life. I can’t make music that I don’t relate to, this might be a weakness in the era of content that we are in but I would call it my strength”

The Afro-Fusion star delves into the reason how and why the music industry in Nigeria is money driven and how there is so much fake love amongst various artists with nothing to gain from them. According to him, he has just a few musician friends, because after meeting these musicians in person his respect for them reduces.

During his music process, Agho makes music in 2 unique ways; where melodies are stuck in his head. He mentioned how making music is a state of mind and how making music every day improves his creative process in writing music.

Music heads are expecting the release of his debut EP, as it is expected to be a blend of Afro beats, Afro Pop, and Reggae; and it will receive lots of airplay once it drops.

