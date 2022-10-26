Sports

Majekodunmi donates equipment for Lagos inter schools Olympics season 6

Posted on

African Table Tennis legend Olawunmi Majekodunmi has thrown her weight behind the forthcoming Lagos Inter schools Olympics season 6, The former African Number one and multiple gold medal is donating an outdoor table tennis board to the overall champion of the event. Majekodunmi, who was invited to the national camp while in secondary school, commended the organisers of the event; wonderland sports for choosing to organise school sports.

She blamed Nigeria’s sports decline for a lack of quality school sports programmes which ought to have been used to pick players and nurture them to stardom. “I’m happy that we are bringing back school sports and such programmes will go a long way in improving our sports. “Our coaches should visit the venues to pick talented ones.” Olawunmi Majekodunmi dominated Nigeria and the African Table Tennis scene in the 80s winning lot of titles. She is the daughter of the late Josiah Majekodunmi, Nigeria first medallist in any international sport who won silver at the 1956 Commonwealth Games. The Lagos Inter Schools Olympics Season 6 will begin November 9.

 

Our Reporters

