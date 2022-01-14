Arts & Entertainments

Majid Michel opens up on past addictions

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

The Ghanaian actor who has been become an evangelist for some years now has disclosed that he once lived a street life of smoking, doing drugs and engaging in fights. According to Majid who was speaking on Joy FM’s Gospel show, ‘The Reason is Jesus’, he consumed narcotics until he decided to turn over a new leaf to become a staunch Christian. “I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So I did some drugs; we tried something to see how it goes,” he told Fiifi Forson, the host of the show. Speaking about how addiction to alcohol and d r u g s nearly wrecked, he advised that “friends are critical. If you are a young guy, be careful in choosing them because your friends are very critical in your life.” Majid Michel over the past few years has been preaching the Gospel which came as a surprise to most of his followers. However, he notes that “I’ve always known God all my life. There was no turning point. Since I remember being aware in life, I have known God”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Netizens react as shoes which look like human feet surfaces online

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Invention and innovation seem to have taken another dimension after a Twitter user shared some photos of shoes that looked very much like the feet of a human being. The Twitter user identified as @LifeOfNapaul took to his handle to share the bizarre and awkward photos of the shoes which attracted the attention of netizens […]
Arts & Entertainments

Pelu Awofeso, to produce documentary on Ajayi Crowther

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian travel journalist, Pelu Awofeso, is set to produce a documentary on the exploits of the late bishop and Yoruba linguist, Samuel Ajayi Crowther. Crowther, a Sierra Leonean-Nigerian clergy, was celebrated as the first African Anglican bishop of West Africa. The documentary will feature a six-man tour of 20 locations within the space of 10 […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lisa Hocker: From trial attorney to Amazon’s Best Selling Author

Posted on Author Reporter

  As a former trial attorney, Lisa Hocker practiced law for 21 years before she established her journey as an entrepreneur by writing her book, ‘Direct AF Sales’. Her skills and strengths that she developed as a lawyer helped her to turn them into a daily system for entrepreneurs to help them dominate in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica