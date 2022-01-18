Majiyagbe warns Eagles ahead Guinea Bissau clash

…says it was total sadness in team’s hotel after Egypt loss

A Nigerian football enthusiast, Babatunde Majiyagbe, who lodged in the same hotel as the Guinea Bissau team has warned the Super Eagles of Nigeria to be wary of the team ahead of the two sides final group game on Wednesday.

Speaking with our correspondent, Majiyagbe, who is a Senior Manager with Stanbic Bank, said the team has some good players who believe they have what it takes to excel at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Describing the mood in their hotel after the 1-0 loss against Egypt, Majiyagbe said it was total sadness as the players were inconsolable.

He, however, said Nigeria should take them serious and play them with all the zeal they put into achieving results against Egypt and Sudan.

“I think Guinea Bissau may just be the third team, you cannot over rule any team at this competition,” he said.

“They are a highly discipline side and we have to be careful, most of them are all foreign-based players and not a giveaway.

“The mood on Saturday night after the loss was terrible, we didn’t had a good sleep after the game because they believe they should have at least get a point in that game if not a win.

“I was online with one of the players early in the morning around 4am and he was still awake, you will understand how sad, at breakfast the following day, they were not their usual self but I think they already move ahead, so we should not think they are just there for the taking.”

