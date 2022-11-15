Sports

Major players missing Qatar 2022

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup through injury.

PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Pogba injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus.

The 29-year-old resumed training but on Oct. 31 his agent said the midfielder would not return to action for Juventus nor the world champions before the World Cup.

N’GOLO KANTE (FRANCE)

The Chelsea midfielder suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury that has restricted him to two league appearances this season. He will be sidelined for four months after undergoing surgery.

TIMO WERNER (GERMANY)

The RB Leipzig forward, 26, sustained an ankle injury during their 4-0 Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk at the start of November and will be sidelined for the rest of 2022.

REECE JAMES (ENGLAND)

The 22-year-old right back injured his knee in Chelsea’s Champions League clash against AC Milan in October and said he will not be a part of the England team.

DIOGO JOTA (PORTUGAL)

The Liverpool forward will miss the tournament due to a calf injury sustained in their victory over Manchester City, but the Premier League club’s manager Juergen Klopp said that he would not require surgery.

PEDRO NETO (PORTUGAL)

The 22-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers winger will undergo surgery on an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United in October.

BOUBACAR KAMARA (FRANCE)

The Aston Villa midfielder suffered a knee ligament injury in September that will keep him out until after the World Cup.

ARTHUR MELO (BRAZIL)

Liverpool’s on-loan midfielder picked up a muscle injury in the build-up to a Champions League clash with Rangers in October.

SCOTT KENNEDY (CANADA)

The 25-year-old defender sustained a freak shoulder injury at the end of October while playing for SSV Jahn Regensburg in the German second division.

JESUS ‘TECATITO’ CORONA (MEXICO)

The Sevilla winger suffered a fracture on his left ankle while he was training with the LaLiga club in August and underwent surgery.

GIOVANI LO CELSO (ARGENTINA)

The midfielder picked up a hamstring injury while playing for Villarreal and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni described him as being “irreplaceable” when naming his squad.

MARCO REUS (GERMANY)

The Borussia Dortmund captain sustained an ankle injury and failed to recover fully in time. Reus also missed the 2014 World Cup after getting injured on the eve of their departure for Brazil, where they won the title.

BEN CHILWELL (ENGLAND)

Left back Ben Chilwell pulled up with a hamstring injury during added time in Chelsea’s Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb and said days later he had suffered “significant damage” that will rule him out of the World Cup.

PRESNEL KIMPEMBE (FRANCE)

The Paris St Germain centre back ruled himself out because of a hamstring injury.

YUTA NAKAYAMA (JAPAN)

The defender will miss the World Cup after being ruled out for the rest of the season due to an Achilles injury.

RACE AGAINST TIME

The following players are injured but fighting to get fit for the tournament.

SADIO MANE (SENEGAL)

Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich. He will undergo checks in Munich to monitor his recovery.

PAULO DYBALA (ARGENTINA)

Paulo Dybala, returned to action for AS Roma from a thigh injury that had kept him out for a month. He has been named in the Argentina squad as they hope he regains full match fitness before their campaign begins.

RONALD ARAUJO (URUGUAY)

Uruguay have gambled on the recovery of Ronald Araujo in naming the Barcelona defender in their 26-man squad after he underwent thigh surgery.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

