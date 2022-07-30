Major shake-up as Army redeploys Principal Staff Officers, GOCs, commanders

The Nigerian Army, Friday, effected a major shake-up within its command and control ranks, as part of measures to reposition the Service for operational efficiency and proficiency. The development comes amidst heightened insecurity, occasioned by terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other extremist tendencies threatening national security, public safety and order. According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the approval for the redeployment of the senior officers, was given by the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lt-Gen. Faquk Yahaya.

Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday July 28, according to the statement, included some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Comman-dants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

“Some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed GOC, Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed GOC, Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division and appointed GOC , while Major General AS Chinade was redeployed from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed GOC.

