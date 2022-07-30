News Top Stories

Major shake-up as Army redeploys Principal Staff Officers, GOCs, commanders

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

The Nigerian Army, Friday, effected a major shake-up within its command and control ranks, as part of measures to reposition the Service for operational efficiency and proficiency. The development comes amidst heightened insecurity, occasioned by terrorism, insurgency, banditry and other extremist tendencies threatening national security, public safety and order. According to a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the approval for the redeployment of the senior officers, was given by the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lt-Gen. Faquk Yahaya.

Those affected in the redeployment released on Thursday July 28, according to the statement, included some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, General Officers Commanding, Corps Commanders, Comman-dants of training institutions, Brigade Commanders, Commanding Officers, amongst others.

“Some of the senior officers appointed as General Officers Commanding (GOCs) are Major General UT Musa from Headquarters 81 Division to Headquarters 82 Division and appointed GOC, Major General TA Lagbaja from Headquarters 82 Division to Headquarters 1 Division and appointed GOC, Major General OC Ajunwa from Nigeria Defence Section Brasilia to HQ 81 Division and appointed GOC , while Major General AS Chinade was redeployed from Depot Nigerian Army to Headquarters 2 Division and appointed GOC.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Easter: FG declares April 2, 5 as public holidays

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

As part of preparations for the 2021 Easter celebrations, the federal government yesterday declared April 2 (Good Friday) and April 5, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the announcement on behalf of the federal government, enjoined millions of Christian faithful in the country to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, […]
News Top Stories

Okowa raises the alarm over ‘voodoo’ N80m Delta promo

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday alleged that a suspected blackmailer has opened offensive outburst against him over his refusal to grant a yearly N80 million proposal in favour of one, Felix Akugha, for his ‘Inside The Niger Delta’ promo. Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, supported by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olise […]
News Top Stories

CBN reiterates commitment to boost wheat value chain

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated its determination to address the existing challenges in the country’s wheat value chain as part of efforts to shore up the country’s foreign reserves.   The Director, Development Finance Department at the CBN, Mr. Philip Yila Yusuf, disclosed this last Thursday, in Abuja at the Wheat Conference […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica