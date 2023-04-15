Major shake up as IGP posts/redeploys 36 police commissioners

DIG Adeolu heads FCID

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has approved the posting/ redeployment of 36 officers to various commands and formations in a major shake-up that cut across the commands and formations of the force. The exercise led to the posting of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu as Head of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Force Headquarters, Abuja. The disclosure was made in a statement on Friday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi. “The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the posting of the recently promoted Deputy Inspector- General of Police, DIG Olukayode Egbetokun Adeolu, the supervising DIG for the South-West Geo-Political Zone, to man the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) Force Headquarters, Abuja. Others include CP Operations, DOPS FHQ (CP Zubairu Abubakar); CP Homicide, FCID, Abuja (CP Fom Pam Joseph); CP Railway, Lagos, (CP Emuobo F. Ekokotu,); CP Counter Terrorism Unit, CTU (CP Nemi E. Osigboboka Iwo); CP General Investigations, FCID, Abuja (CP Salman Dogo Garba); CP, PAP Western Lagos, (CP Dungus Ali Monguno); CP Police Mobile Force FHQ (CP Audu Ali Dabigi); CP Anti- Fraud FCID Annex Lagos (CP Patrick A. Atayero); CP INEC Abuja (CP Olaiya Victor Mobolaji); CP CCR (CP Olaolu A. Adegbite); CP DFA Force Intelligence Bureau (CP Disu O. Rilwan); CP Armament FCH Abuja (CP Mohammed S. Dalijan).