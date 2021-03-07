News Top Stories

Major shakeup, as Army approves postings, appointments

The Nigerian Army, last night, released a comprehensive list of postings and appointments since the emergence of Lt-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

 

Though, the Army said the exercise was aimed at re-positioning the Service “for optimal performance”, Sunday Telegraph gathered that same “was a move to consolidate and deliver on the Commander- in-Chief’s directive”.

 

Recall that during his decoration alongside other Service Chiefs, President Muhammadu Buhari had handed down a directive for the defeat of criminal elements, and return of the country to a path of security and order. A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said “the posting which was approved by the COAS,…is a normal routine aimed at re-invigorating the system”.

 

The statement read in part: ‘The major highlights of the postings and appointments include; Major General AS Maikobi from Administrative Staff College of Nigeria(ASCON), to Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command and appointed Commander, Major General DC Onyemulu from Armed Forces Simulation Centre to Special Task Force (Operation SAFE HAVEN) and appointed Commander, Major General SA Yaro from Nigerian Army Welfare Limited by Guarantee to Nigerian Defence Academy as Commandant, Major General LA Adegboye from Headquarters 82 Division to Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General OI Uzamere from Army Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre and appointed Commander, Major General OF Azinta from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Army Training and appointed Chief of Training, Major General JB Olawumi to remian in Defence Headquarters and appointed Chief of Defence Logistics, Major General CO Ude from Defence Headquarters to Nigerian Army Training Centre and appointed Commander, Major General G Oyefesobi from Defence Intelligence Agency to Headquarters Command Army Records and appointed Commander, Major General BM Shafa from Defence Research Development Bureau to Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation and Innovation and appointed Chief of Transformation and Innovation, Major General KAY Isiyaku from Defence Headquarters Garrison to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery and appointed Corps Commander Artillery.

