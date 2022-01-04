Major shakeup as NAF appoints 23 Branch Chiefs, AOCs, others

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced appointments of new Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding (AOCs), Commandants of tri-Service, institutions as well as Unit Commanders.

The development came two weeks after the promotion, and subsequent decoration of about 60 senior officers, whose respective elevation to their next ranks, were approved by the Air Council.

Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, Tuesday, said the appointments, and redeployments of the 23 senior officers, most of whom are of the Air rank, were undertaken with a view to enhancing optimal delivery of the Service’s mandate.

“Postings and redeployments in the military are routine exercises intended to reinvigorate the Services for greater performance, enhanced productivity, operational efficiency, and effective service delivery,” the NAF’s spokesperson said.

It was against that backdrop that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, approved the aforesaid appointments

Among the newly-appointed Branch Chiefs, according to the NAF’s image maker, are: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Ayoola Jolasinmi, erstwhile Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command (ATC), Kaduna who is now the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans (CDPP) at Defence Headquarters (DHQ), former Chief of Aircraft Engineering at Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF), while AVM Musa Muktar moves to DHQ as Chief of Defence Transformation and Innovation, (CDTI).

Former AOC Logistics Command (LC), Ikeja, AVM Charles Ohwo is now the Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), HQ NAF, Abuja. AVM Jackson Yusuf, former AOC Special Operations Command (SOC), Bauchi is now appointed Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP), HQ NAF, even as AVM Abubakar Liman heads the Air Intelligence Branch as the Chief of Air Intelligence, HQ NAF.

Also appointed are AVM Emmanuel Wonah, former Managing Director NAF Investments Limited (NAFIL) as Chief of Aircraft Engineering (CAcE), HQ NAF, AVM Raimi Salami is now redeployed as the Chief of Communications Information Systems (CCIS) HQ NAF, while AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya has been appointed as Chief of Logistics (CLOG), HQ NAF.

Furthermore, AVM Aliyu Bello, erstwhile AOC Mobility Command (MC), Yenagoa is now the Chief of Standards and Evaluation (COSE), HQ NAF, AVM Nelson Calmday is to take over as the Chief of Administration (COA), HQ NAF and AVM Paul Jemitola is now the Air Secretary, HQ NAF.

In the same vein, former Commander 081 Pay and Accounting Group, Ikeja, AVM John Ochomma, is now the Chief of Accounts and Budget (CAB), HQ NAF, AVM Idi Lubo, erstwhile AOC Tactical Air Command (TAC) proceeds to Lagos as Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (AFRC), AVM Anthony Tuwase takes over as the Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji

Again, former AOC Ground Training Command (GTC), Enugu, AVM Mohammed Yakubu is the new Commandant of Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, just as AVM Sayo Olatunde is now the Commandant Air Force War College (AFWC), Makurdi.

The newly appointed AOCs are AVM Abraham Adole, AOC TAC, Makurdi, AVM Tajudeen Yusuf, AOC SOC, Bauchi, AVM Iboro Etukudo, AOC MC, Yenagoa, AVM Nanjul Kumzhi, AOC ATC, Kaduna, while the former Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Ibikunle Daramola is now the AOC, GTC, Enugu and AVM Hassan Abubakar who is now the AOC LC, Ikeja.

Also appointed are AVM Emmanuel Eze as the Group Managing Director NAF Holding Company, Air Commodore Esen Efanga now the Commander Air Task Force Operation HADIN KAI while Group Captain Dogari Apyeyak is now the Air Component Commander, Operation Thunder Strike.

While congratulating the new appointees, the CAS charged the beneficiaries to continually task and explore their critical thinking mind-sets towards proffering workable solutions and strategies to be deployed against the various security challenges in the country

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...