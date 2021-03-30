Major shakeup in DPR, six deputy directors replaced

A A major shakeup has hit Nigeria’s oil industry regulator, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), affecting all deputy directors of the agency.

The agency, which just moved its headquarters to Abuja, implemented the “compulsory retirement of deputy directors,” blowing away six of them.

The deputy directors are Head, Corporate Services, Mr. Isah Tafidah; Head, Engineering and Standard, Engineer Akann Musa; Head, Downstream Monitoring and Regulation, Mr.Mohammed Alaku; and Head, Upstream Monitoring and regulation, Mr. Enorense Amadasu. Others are Head, Safety, Health and Environment, Mr. Olusanya Bajomo; Head, Planning, Mr. Johnson Ajewole; and Head, Gas Monitoring and Regulation, Mr. Musa Zagi. All the affected deputy directors were said to be senior to Sarki Auwalu, the current director before he was elevated above them.

Spokesman of DPR, Paul Osu, could not be reached for comment, but this newspaper, however, gathered that new deputy helmsmen have swiftly been named.

The list includes Mallam Ciroma, who is replacing Mr. Isa Tafida, as Head, Corporate Services; Akann Musa, who is also named as the Head, Engineering and Standard; Mr. Sadiq Bashir, as Head, Downstream Monitoring and Regulation; and Mr. Garba Salihu new Head, Upstream Monitoring and Regulation, and a replacement for Mr. Enorense Amadasu. Others are Mr. Balogun A.A, as Head, Safety, Health and Environment; Mr.Babajide Fasina, new Head, Planning; and Mr. I.Y Abubakar, new Head, Gas Monitoring and Regulation.

