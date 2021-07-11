News

Majority of Brazilians support impeaching President, poll shows

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

For the first time, a majority of Brazilians support impeaching President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a poll released on Saturday, as serious graft allegations related to vaccine procurement hit the right-wing leader’s already battered image.

According to the survey by Datafolha, 54% of Brazilians support a proposed move by the country’s lower house to open impeachment proceedings against Bolsonaro, while 42% oppose it. In the last Datafolha survey on the issue, released in May, supporters and opponents of impeachment were essentially tied, reports Reuters.

In a separate Datafolha poll, released on Thursday, 51% of Brazilians said they disapproved of Bolsonaro, the highest figure since he took office in January 2019.

In recent weeks, Brasilia has been rocked by allegations that federal officials solicited bribes to fast-track and overpay for the Covaxin vaccine developed by India’s Bharat Biotech. In late June, Brazil’s Health Ministry suspended the 1.6 billion-real ($304 million) procurement deal.

A Health Ministry official and a congressman have said they shared their concerns about the Covaxin deal with Bolsonaro, but that no action appeared to have been taken. Last week, a Supreme Court judge authorized an investigation into the president for dereliction of duty.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Bolsonaro said he had taken measures after the officials shared their concerns about the Covaxin deal, but he did not elaborate further.

“I meet with 100 people per month about the most varied topics imaginable,” he told Radio Gaucha in southern Brazil. “I took measures in this case.”

In addition to the vaccine scandal, uncovered amid an ongoing Senate investigation, a pair of deadly coronavirus waves this year have chipped away at the popularity of the former army captain, who has consistently downplayed the pandemic’s severity and sown doubts about the safety of vaccines.

Datafolha surveyed 2,074 Brazilians face-to-face on July 7 and 8. The poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, meaning results could vary by that much either way.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Spotify’s campaign celebrates African dance music culture

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As a way of celebrating the power of African voices across the continent and beyond, Spotify I spotlighting one of its flagships, curated playlists African Heat, through an interactive campaign that brings the spirit of Africa alive around the world. The campaign journeys through a series of partnerships, activations, a dance challenge video (#africanheatchallenge), and […]
News

Moscow mayor says COVID-19 situation worsening, extends home learning

Posted on Author Reporter

  Moscow’s mayor said on Thursday that the city’s coronavirus situation was getting worse, and extended a remote learning period for secondary schools as infections climbed nationwide at a near-record daily rate. The Kremlin said the situation was alarming, but that it was nonetheless under control, reports Reuters. “Unfortunately we see setbacks in some regions. […]
News

Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari, ministers and some other top government officials are currently holding the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. Buhari is presiding over the virtual meeting from the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. While some members of the council are with him at the venue, some others are participating from their offices. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica