Majority of those Buhari gave national awards should be in prison -Galadima

A former associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, and a New Nigeria Peoples Party’s chieftain, Buba Galadima, has condemned the issuance of national honours to some persons by the President. Galadima, who was the National Secretary of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), a party formed in the run-up to the 2011 general elections, alleged that out of the 470 honourees, no fewer than 440 among them should be in prisons across the country.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Friday, Galadima said: “When you say Buba Galadima, did you use engineer, Alhaji or whatsoever? “I have never taken a chieftaincy title and even the Galadima, if I have my way and if not that it is on my school certificates from primary to university level, I could have dropped the word (Galadima) because that is a traditional title and I don’t need it. “Of the 447 that were giv-en these national awards, 440 of them need to be in prisons rather than parading themselves as people who deserve honour.

“It is just an honour for the boys. President Muhammadu Buhari himself severally accused former president Olusegun Obasanjo, the late president Umar Musa Yar’Adua, and former president Goodluck Jonathan of giving awards, medals and national honours to people of doubtful character. “Who among the people that he gave these honours has impeccable character? “These awards should be given to people who retired with unblemished careers and have never been followed by either the ICPC or EFCC or to those who died in national service. “I would rather give to a cook that knows how to cook better than giving it to a recharge card seller turned trillionaire, and that is my view.”

Recall that on Tuesday in Abuja, the Federal Government conferred national honours on at least 447 persons. Those on the honours list include Nigerians and those tagged “Friends of Nigeria.” The honourees also include living and deceased Nigerians and “Foreigners”. They were conferred with awards ranging from Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger to Federal Republic Medals.

 

