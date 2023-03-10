Makarfi alleges plan to arrest PDP members in Kaduna

A former Caretaker Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Muhammed Makarfi, has raised an alarm over what he said was a grand plan to arrest and detain many field officials and members of the party. Makarfi, a former Governor of Kaduna State and in a statement in Kaduna yesterday disclosed that the opposition party in the state was already in possession of the list and the state government is planning to arrest and keep them in detention until after the election. Makarfi stated that the call has become imperative following the earlier arrest of three chieftains of the party in the state, including a former Commissioner for Information, Saidu Adamu. Adamu, who is the Director of Media and Publicity, Kaduna State PDP Campaign Council, was still in detention following his arrest days ago over alleged incitement. Part of the statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to a list of our field officers, drawn up by the government to be arrested and detained until after the elections. This has grievous implications. “Those penciled down for arrest were drawn from Kudan, Sanga, Igabi, Lere,, Kachia, Jaba and Kaduna North Local Government Areas of the state which are believed to be PDP strongholds.”

