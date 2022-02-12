Make APC attractive to young Nigerians –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha to ensure that all ministers and heads of agencies include young people with the requisite skills and experience in all boards and committees of the Federal Government.

The President, who gave the directive while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Lobby Group, said inclusion of young people in governance would encourage learning and mentoring in government and politics. According to a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President asked the SGF, Boss Mustapha, to submit a report on the inclusion of young people on boards and committees that were yet to be constituted, next month. He further directed Gambari and Mustapha to ensure monthly engagements with the APC Youth Lobby group for better synergy and cross pollination of ideas and opportunities. He urged them to explore the establishment of a committee of young people to form the monitoring and evaluation team of ongoing Federal Government projects across the country.

He said the committee would provide feedback, which will enable his government to hold public office holders and those given responsibility to account. President Buhari told the group, led by Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, that the leadership of the party would ensure full participation of young people at all levels. ”I will also support the aspiration of credible and committed young people, who are vying for positions in the upcoming convention.

”It is also in our interest to ensure the longevity of our party by standardizing and institutionalizing the leadership recruitment system. Hard working and exemplary individuals should be identified and encouraged and mentored. ”It should be a deliberate policy of the progressives in ensuring that we have a robust succession plan in place,” he said.

