Make completion of Ajaokuta Steel Complex a priority, Adeyemi tells FG

Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West) has called on the Federal Government to fast track the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Project, describing it as a catalyst for full industrialisation of the Nigerian economy. Adeyemi made the call in Abuja at an interactive session with journalists on the way out of the dwindling fortunes of the country’s economy, urging the Federal Government to use the current gains being made from crude oil sales at the international market (which is above $100 now), to fix the comatose oil refineries or build new ones.

He said proceeds from the oil windfall arising from the on-going Russia- Ukraine war should be channelled into re-fixing of the country’s comatose refineries or out-rightly building new ones. “To me, it is inexplicable and shameful for a nation that is producing crude oil in large volumes on a daily basis to be importing refined ones. It is like somebody who has a functional borehole in his or her compound, and yet buys water from other sources.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...