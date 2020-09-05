Make life comfortable for Nigerians, Onaiyekan, Kaigama tell FG

Following the recent increase inpetrolpumppriceandelectricity tariff, Catholic clerics have appealed to the Federal Government to rethink its decision and make life more comfortable for Nigerians who were already finding it dificult to survive. The appeal came at a maiden General Assembly by the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja yesterday in Abuja, with the theme ‘Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja: Together in Evangelisation.’’ A major highlight at the Assembly was the 30 new pastoral areas and the expanded 11 Archdiocesan commissions.

Speaking, the ArchBishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, who appealed to the Federal Government to have mercy on the poor and needy constituting a large number of Nigerians, said government was capable of finding a better solution that would not exert more hardship on the citizenry.

He said: “I can only beg on behalf of the poor and the needy that government should have mercy on us. We are at the grassroots and I meet people who are really poor and in need and with all these increases it makes life more intolerable. “As a priest I can only pray that God will do something for the poor and needy but God doesn’t operate in a vacuum, he uses our leaders; the President, the governors, local government chairman. I know they can do something. “Let them just look at the poor and the needy with the eyes of mercy and strategize, there is a way out, they can be help. On his part, the ArchBishop Emeritus, His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, who lambasted the present administration for failing to live up to its promises, noted that Nigerians deserved to live better lives.

He said: “Mr. President in the same breathe was telling us he was going to do all he can to make life easier for Nigerians and one of the things he can do is those increases. “Fuel price increase, electricity increase should be put in a wider context. We wouldn’t be complaining about fuel price increase if the salaries were also increased. “The problem comes when you leave the people with nothing to eat, I don’t think government is supposed to be doing that. They should find a way to make life liveable for Nigerians.”

