Make Nigeria a better place for all, Osinbajo tells academics, professionals

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged academics and other professionals to participate actively in the task of making Nigeria a better place. In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made the call yesterday when he received, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a team of 13 professors who came to endorse and support his presidential aspiration (with representation from the six geo-political zones) under the aegis of the Progressive Intellectuals Advisory Group.

He said: “These days, you find all sorts of pretenders claiming expertise in everything under the sun without any real expertise. So, it is important that academics do not vacate that space to allow all sorts of people to begin to postulate on practically every issue.”

Recalling his experience as an academic who became an Attorney General, the VP said: “One of the most important things I recall when I served first as Attorney General of Lagos State was that it is so important for those of us who are in academics to participate because not only are we among the more knowledgeable groups, we have also done more work.

 

