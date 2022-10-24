Make Nigeria renewable energy hub, Reps tell Energy Commission

The House of Representatives Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation has urged the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) to take advantage of the available resources to reposition the country as a hub for renewable energy. The committee also called for ways to leverage the work of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) to make Nigeria a technological hub. Chairman Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) made the call during oversight visits to the two agencies at the weekend. Lar explained that the oversight of both agencies goes beyond ascertaining the compliance and implementation level of the agencies. According to her, the ECN is the sole body charged with the responsibility of driving the UN climate change agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in energy sources and usage. “With over four decades of operational existence, this energy think-tank has a strategic role of preparing and guiding the nation into the post-crude oil dominance era that now steers us in the face. The several quantum leaps in the advancement of science and technology are leaning towards renewable and more climate-friendly energy sources should alarm leaders in the Nigerian project particularly the ECN as the future of fossil fuel looks very bleak,” she stated. According to her, the committee has resolved to vigorously and strategically yield all legislative resources to ECN with a view to birthing new, reliable and futuristic sources of foreign exchange earner. On NOTAP, the chairman observed that the agency tracks the inflow of technology into Nigeria and develops appropriate strategies for its adoption and domestication. Lar said: “May I rightly observe that NOTAP occupies a critical place in the scientific advancement of Nigeria or its continued development, At this point, I wish to state without equivocation that the current DG has repositioned the office towards the realisation of its lofty objectives.” The ECN Director- General, Prof. Jidare Bala said the appropriation for 2022 was 12.5 billion with 79.55% release. Earlier on his part, the Director General of NOTAP, Danazumi Ibrahim explained that N624 billion was projected as revenue with N406 billion generated even as N377 million was budgeted with N263 million released.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...