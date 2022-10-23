Politics

Make Nigeria renewable energy hub, Reps tell Energy Commission

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

The House of Representatives Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation has urged the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN) to take advantage of the available resources to reposition the country as a hub for renewable energy.

The committee also called for ways to leverage the work of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) to make Nigeria a technological hub.

Chairman Beni Lar (PDP, Plateau) made the call during oversight visits to the two agencies at the weekend.

Lar explained that the oversight of both agencies goes beyond ascertaining the compliance and implementation level of the agencies.

According to her, the ECN is the sole body charged with the responsibility of driving the UN climate change agenda and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in energy sources and usage.

 

