Make personality statement with spontaneous fashion like Charleyboy

Many prefer to call him Charly Boy, others that feel his love for young people address him as the ‘Area father’. There is something no one can beat Charles Oputa at, and that is being able to mask your personality with unimaginable fashion and style. He only shows people the personality he is feeling at the moment.

Now that is a real deal and full time job. He is one person people find difficult to explain his real person because he is always changing. Charly boy has pulled almost every fashion in your style book. He has dressed like the popular American gangster group called punk, earning him the ‘Punk King’ title at the time. He has dressed up as Japanese Ghesha women.

When he wants to appear as Charles Oputa, the regular man, he ditches his earrings and wears a three piece suit. At the second edition of Nigerian Idol, few years back, he changed his style to gothic. A style he said has a dark side. “The dark side of the gothic evokes mysteries. Its not like some people will think or call it devilish or demonic.

It’s mysterious not demonic or has nothing to do with being diabolic.” He recently posted a photo of himself dressed as a woman with the quote that his late mother gave birth to multiple personalities in one person. Someone ones said, with Charly boy, any style is possible.

Presently, he is all for the bandana scarf, jeans, tshirt and the scooter that is close to his heart. His style evokes a lot of curiosity, questions and perception but that is how he built the ever fresh brand.

It is usually hard for people to wrap their mind around the Charly boy personality, especially when they remember he is above 70, a father and grandfather.

He once admitted that he built the brand to shock timid myopic Nigerians into a new way of thinking. As weird as he may look, he has a very philanthropic part you can only see if you can get closer.

Kind hearted, smart and outspoken is the person behind all the tattoos and rings. He has a philosophy that radiates every time in his personality. He has a spirit that is young, a spirit that is adventurous, a spirit that is curious.

He is a child at heart and that is why he is drawn to young people because they have something in common. This puts Charly boy as one of the ultimate Glam dudes in the world.

 

