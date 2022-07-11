Make planting of trees a priority, Azibaola advises

A Niger Delta environmental activist, Azibaola Robert has advised all to make planting of trees a priority in order to replace the already hewed ones stating that trees give life through the oxygen that we breathe in.

Disclosing that trees are sources of oxygen, which keeps human beings

alive, Robert regretted that there has been a mind-boggling perforation

of the Niger Delta environment.

Speaking on Sunday evening at Otakeme his community in Ogbia Local Government area where he organised a burn fire to sensitize the people of the adverse effects of hewing down tress indiscriminately, the activist decried the high rate of deforestation and degrading of the Niger environment, stating that all should treat the forest with dignity to keep something for the children yet unborn.