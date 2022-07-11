Metro & Crime

Make planting of trees a priority, Azibaola advises

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A Niger Delta environmental activist, Azibaola Robert has advised all to make planting of trees a priority in order to replace the already hewed ones stating that trees give life through the oxygen that we breathe in.

Disclosing that trees are sources of oxygen, which keeps human beings
alive, Robert regretted that there has been a mind-boggling perforation
of the Niger Delta environment.

Speaking on Sunday evening at Otakeme his community in Ogbia Local Government area where he organised a burn fire to sensitize the people of the adverse effects of hewing down tress indiscriminately, the activist decried the high rate of deforestation and degrading of the Niger environment, stating that all should treat the forest with dignity to keep something for the children yet unborn.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Unpaid salaries: Ayade’s aide threatens to commit suicide

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of the Special Assistants to Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, Freeman Godwin, has threatened to commit suicide over unpaid salaries. Godwin claimed he had not been paid a dime since his appointment last year.   The aide alleged that he got a loan to process documentation of his appointment but lamented he […]
Metro & Crime

Pregnant woman killed by men in Army uniform in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

*They are ‘unknown soldiers’ – Army Tragedy struck in Kogi State on Wednesday night when a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Mary Pelemo was killed by some men in Army uniform in Magongo, Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of the state. Late Palemo, according to her brother, Mr. Idowu Pelemo, who spoke with New Telegraph, said the incident […]
Metro & Crime

12 killed, houses burnt in another herders attack on Benue community

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi   At least 12 people have again been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Ibe, Tse Katsa, Tse Melayongu and Mbaakpam in Mbapa and at Tse Agungu Unger in Mbabuande council wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State Sources from the area told New Telegraph that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica