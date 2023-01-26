Make regular health checks to prevent silent killers’ diseases – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has called on Nigerians to make regular health checks a lifestyle to prevent silent killers’ diseases and extend their life span. Soludo stated this at the flag-off of ‘Suludo know your number: Prevent silent killer, Extend your lifespan;’ at Enugu- Ukwu General Hospital, Njikoka Local Government Area. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi, said the free health checks was in furtherance of his administration’s quest to ensure health coverage for all residents and healthier and liveable Anambra. “Our administration’s commitment to sustainable healthcare and universal health coverage is unshaken; hence we are flagging off today’s programme. “There are a lot of individuals in our state who do not know their health status and are not engaged in activities to improve their well-being.”
Related Articles
Rumbles as Lekoil Cayman Goes Silent on Buyers of Metallon’s Shares
The resolution of the corporate crisis that has engulfed London-listed oil firm, Lekoil (Cayman) Limited, may take longer than anticipated as Lekoil Nigeria begins legal address of concerns on various degrees of breach of processes by Lekoil Cayman. Lekoil Nigeria’s CEO, Lekan Akinyanmi, through his attorney, Proskauer Rose LLP, has finally sued Lekoil Cayman, for […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Agusto: Banks wrote off N1.9trn impaired loans in 4 years
Naira weakens further to N475/$1 on parallel market In the last four years, the Nigerian banking industry wrote off a minimum of N1.9 trillion of impaired loans from its loan portfolio due to the 2015/2016 recession, the Agusto & Co 2020 Banking Report has said. Highlights of the report, which were posted on Agusto & […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN: Credit to private sector declines to N35.45trn
Banks’ credit to the private sector dropped marginally by 0.79 per cent to N35.45trillion in January 2022 compared to N35.73trillion in December 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the apex bank, yesterday, shows that lenders’ credittotheprivatesector, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)