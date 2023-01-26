Make regular health checks to prevent silent killers’ diseases – Soludo

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has called on Nigerians to make regular health checks a lifestyle to prevent silent killers’ diseases and extend their life span. Soludo stated this at the flag-off of ‘Suludo know your number: Prevent silent killer, Extend your lifespan;’ at Enugu- Ukwu General Hospital, Njikoka Local Government Area. The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ernest Ezeajughi, said the free health checks was in furtherance of his administration’s quest to ensure health coverage for all residents and healthier and liveable Anambra. “Our administration’s commitment to sustainable healthcare and universal health coverage is unshaken; hence we are flagging off today’s programme. “There are a lot of individuals in our state who do not know their health status and are not engaged in activities to improve their well-being.”

