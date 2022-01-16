Make welfare, equipment of military priority, PDP, Atiku tell FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have called on the Federal Government to make the welfare of Nigeria military and families its priority.

The duo in separate statements to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, also called for adequate equipment of the officers and men of the force to enable them win the war against insurgents. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, commended the courage, loyalty, sacrifice and resilience of the military in defending the nation, particularly in the last six years.

The party acknowledged “the bravery and patriotism of our gallant soldiers in the frontlines, who despite the daunting challenges, daily put their lives on the line, with many paying the supreme price for the unity and security of our country.”

PDP stated that the Remembrance Day presented the government the occasion for sober reflection to get more committed towards internal security and the fight against terrorism in the country.

It urged the government to ensure the wellbeing of the families of the nation’s fallen heroes who gave their lives for the nation, adding that their families and loved ones should not be allowed to continue to suffer.

PDP called on Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the armed forces in their onerous task of protecting the country. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe said the nation cannot repay her ex-servicemen for their sacrifices.

According to the former vice president, “laying down one’s life in the defence of your country and fellow citizens is the highest sacrifice for the sake of patriotism,” adding that Nigeria owes them a debt of eternal gratitude for their immeasurable sacrifices.

Atiku advised the people in government to always give priority to the payment of the pensions and other entitlements of ex-servicemen, and described as embarrassing that they were made to sleep in the open to protest the nonpayment of their pensions.

