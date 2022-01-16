News Top Stories

Make welfare, equipment of military priority, PDP, Atiku tell FG

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comments Off on Make welfare, equipment of military priority, PDP, Atiku tell FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have called on the Federal Government to make the welfare of Nigeria military and families its priority.

 

The duo in separate statements to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, also called for adequate equipment of the officers and men of the force to enable them win the war against insurgents. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, commended the courage, loyalty, sacrifice and resilience of the military in defending the nation, particularly in the last six years.

 

The party acknowledged “the bravery and patriotism of our gallant soldiers in the frontlines, who despite the daunting challenges, daily put their lives on the line, with many paying the supreme price for the unity and security of our country.”

 

PDP stated that the Remembrance Day presented the government the occasion for sober reflection to get more committed towards internal security and the fight against terrorism in the country.

 

It urged the government to ensure the wellbeing of the families of the nation’s fallen heroes who gave their lives for the nation, adding that their families and loved ones should not be allowed to continue to suffer.

 

PDP called on Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the armed forces in their onerous task of protecting the country. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser Paul Ibe said the nation cannot repay her ex-servicemen for their sacrifices.

 

According to the former vice president, “laying down one’s life in the defence of your country and fellow citizens is the highest sacrifice for the sake of patriotism,” adding that Nigeria owes them a debt of eternal gratitude for their immeasurable sacrifices.

 

Atiku advised the people in government to always give priority to the payment of the pensions and other entitlements of ex-servicemen, and described as embarrassing that they were made to sleep in the open to protest the nonpayment of their pensions.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We’ll prevent planned terrorist attack on FCT – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…says preventive, pre-emptive intels ongoing   Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to frustrate reported plans by suspected terrorist elements to attack targeted locations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and some adjoining states. It assured that both “preventive and pre-emptive intelligence are ongoing” to ensure safety of lives and property in the concerned areas, and […]
News Top Stories

Electoral Act: Drama as Senate ‘murders’ electronic transmission of results

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Chukwu David

It was drama, uproar and protest on the floor of the Senate yesterday as the legislators “technically murdered” the hopes of Nigerians to have electronic transmission of election results entrenched in the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill under consideration at the National Assembly. The clause by clause consideration of the controversial bill was going smoothly […]
News

Lagos set to clamp down on beggars, hawkers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Worried by the rate criminals disguise as beggars to rob unsuspecting motorists and residents, the Lagos State government yesterday said it would begin a clampdown on beggars and street hawkers. The state government said it had discovered that some groups of people transport children and adults regularly from other parts of the country to Lagos […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica