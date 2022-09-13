MAKIA: Flights resume as Controllers, NAMA face-off is resolved

Aviation workers yesterday made good their threat as they shut the Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, over a dispute between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Many were left stranded in and out of the airport as they could not immediately fly out of the aerodrome. Flight operations, however, resumed a few hours later after the dispute between FAAN and NAMA was resolved.

The air traffic controllers, under the aegis of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), had on Sunday threatened to shut down air navigation facilities in the Kano zone over the disconnection of electricity supply by the airport manager in Kano. Flights scheduled to leave Kano on Monday morning were disrupted as the controllers suspended their operations which affected landing and takingoff of flights.

An airport official said some airlines’ flights scheduled for Abuja and Lagos were not allowed to leave, and that passengers after boarding the flights were later told to disembark as the Air Traffic Controllers shut down their operations.

It was learnt that the dispute between the two bodies of the airport started after the Nigerian controllers shut down air navigation services for flights in and out of the Airport, over power supply to NAMA facilities and staff accommodations that were disconnected. It was gathered that on Friday that FAAN disconnected the power supply to all NAMA staff accommodations due to non-payment of electricity bills.

After some hours, the issue was temporarily resolved as flights took off from the airport. Meanwhile, aviation unions took to the streets at the Lagos airport to protest what they described as antilabour law.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week signed the new Civil Aviation Act into law out of the six aviation Bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

