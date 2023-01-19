Makinde absent as PDP campaigns in Oyo

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde was conspicuously absent at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Ibadan, the state capital, on Thursday.

Makinde is one of the five PDP governors (G-5) who have refused to join the party’s campaign train over the continued stay in office of the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor is Deputy National Chairman (South) of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

But despite his absence, his counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, paid glowing tribute to him for delivering on his mandate.

Okowa, who is PDP vice presidential candidate, commended “Makinde for what he has done. We are truly very happy with him and we thank our PDP family in Oyo State.”

He promised that the party will work with Governor Makinde and the PDP family in Oyo to “begin the process of bringing back a Nigeria that will create jobs for our youths; we can have a future for ourselves.”

