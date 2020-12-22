Makinde assures residents of completing projects in 2021

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that his administration will in 2021 complete a host of infrastructure projects kick-started by his government.

The governor, who stated this while speaking at the 2020 Christmas Carol Service and Nine Lessons, held at the Remembrance Arcade, opposite Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, maintained that many roads and other infrastructure development projects embarked upon by the administration would be commissioned in 2021, saying, residents of the state and his critics would see the efforts of his government would have been made to transform the state.

He stated that projects such as Bus Interchanges, Apete-Awotan Road, Saki Township Road, Oroki- Gedu-Asipa Road, Moniya- Ijaiye-Iseyin Road, Akala Way and others would be commissioned in the New Year.

Makinde said: “Please, don’t stop the prayers you have been praying to support us. As the governor, I need prayers. All the cabinet members and the entire Government of Oyo State need your prayers. If you continue to pray for us, I am sure that the Oyo State of our dream will unfold before us.”

