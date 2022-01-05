Makinde commends peaceful reign of late Olubadan

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday commended the peaceful reign of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, at the 3rd Day Special Interfaith and Prayer Service, held at the Popoyemoja palace of the late Olubadan, assured that the incoming Olubadan would continue in the same peaceful fashion.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that “the late Olubadan was a peace-loving father for all and, definitely, his six years reign was very wonderful to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State at large. “So, the state government is promising that the coming of the new Olubadan will also be peaceful.”

It would be recalled that the late Olubadan, who joined his ancestors on January 2, was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rites. Earlier before the Fidau prayers by Muslim clerics, Bishop Samuel Olawode of Maranatha Cathedral, in a Christian funeral service, compared the late monarch to King Hezekiah in the Bible and recounted his disposition to religious tolerance.

