News

Makinde commends peaceful reign of late Olubadan

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, yesterday commended the peaceful reign of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Oguguniso 1. The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola, at the 3rd Day Special Interfaith and Prayer Service, held at the Popoyemoja palace of the late Olubadan, assured that the incoming Olubadan would continue in the same peaceful fashion.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that “the late Olubadan was a peace-loving father for all and, definitely, his six years reign was very wonderful to the people of Ibadan and Oyo State at large. “So, the state government is promising that the coming of the new Olubadan will also be peaceful.”

It would be recalled that the late Olubadan, who joined his ancestors on January 2, was buried the same day in accordance with Islamic rites. Earlier before the Fidau prayers by Muslim clerics, Bishop Samuel Olawode of Maranatha Cathedral, in a Christian funeral service, compared the late monarch to King Hezekiah in the Bible and recounted his disposition to religious tolerance.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 guber: No vacancy for ‘grandfather’ governors in Benue – Suswam

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The senator representing Benue North-East senatorial district and former governor of Benue State, Dr. Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said there is no vacancy for what he described as ‘grandfather’ governor in the state in 2023.   He therefore advised the people of the state to be careful not to elect older people to succeed Governor Samuel […]
News Top Stories

Defection rumours grow as Ikpeazu visits Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s visit to President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday is fuelling rumours of his alleged plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).   Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum Dave Umahi had dumped the PDP for the APC allegedly to […]
News Top Stories

World Bank: 115m more people to go into extreme poverty

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Extreme poverty is set to rise this year for the first time in more than two decades, with coronavirus expected to push up to 115 million people into that category, the World Bank has said. The bank said in its biennial, “Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report,” that the pandemic is compounding the forces of conflict […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica