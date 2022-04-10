Makinde congratulates new Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Toriola who ascend throne of Forefathers

A Nollywood actor and former member House of Representatives, Honourable Rotimi Makinde, has congratulated His Royal Highness, Oba Olubiyi Toriola, on his installation as the 20th Ogunsua of Modakeke.

Makinde in a statement, expressed confidence that the reign of the new Ogunsua will usher in an era of peace and greater development in Modakeke, Osun State.

Describing the 81-year old monarch as a peace loving monarch, Honourable Makinde said he has been taping from the wealth of his experience since when he was living in the town.

He added that his piece of advise has helped him a lot to achieve a remarkable achievements when he was serving as the Lawmaker between 2011 and 2015.

“I congratulate His Royal Highness, Oba Olubiyi Toriola on his enthronement as the 20th Ogunsua of Modakeke. I have no doubt in my mind that the newly installed monarch, who I have tremendous respect for and see as my father, will use his reign as Ogunsua of Modakeke to promote Cultural and Traditional values in Modakeke and its environs.

“I am hundred percent sure that his reign will entrench peaceful co-existence, unity and oneness among the people of Modakeke and its environs because Baba is a peace loving.”

“Most of the political success recorded for me in modakeke has always have his input as my adopted father secret adviser.

He is a man of peace, a great businessman and someone who is ever passionate about progress for all around him.I am so happy with the community and i can only promise to continue to be their partner in progress.

“His words” I could remember vividly that baba has been playing a fatherly role as a matter of fact, his fatherly advice could be better refered to part of what made me to record remarkable achievements as a lawmaker between 2011 and 2015.”

“Once again I Congratulate Baba on his enthronement and the people of the ancient town of Modakeke for having our Kabiesi as the 20th Ogunsua .

“While i pray that the departed Oba rest in peace.To the new Oba,his joy is my joy

