Metro & Crime

Makinde felicitates Adelabu at 50, as Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola inaugurate projects in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Sunday congratulated Chief Adebayo Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on his 50th birthday anniversary, just as Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Gboyega Oyetola of Osun are billed to inaugurate the multi billion housing and hospitality projects built by the celebrant on Monday.

 

Makinde, in a congratulatory message to Adelabu, the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State, said it was share grace of God for the celebrant to witness the golden jubilee of his birth, while urging him to see the new age as a great responsibility and a challenge to put in more efforts into serving humanity and making meaningful impacts on the society.

 

It stressed that the celebrant should imbibe politics without bitterness by freely contributing his quota to the development of the state without any political consideration, stressing that: “I encourage Chief Adelabu to note that this is the time for politicians across all divides in the state to eschew politics of bitterness by freely contributing their quota positively to the developmental efforts of the incumbent administration since the saying is always right: government comes and government goes but the people always remain.

 

“I will admonish my brother to, in the spirit of this new age, to freely discharge his responsibility to the people by committing himself more to serving humanity and making meaningful impact on the society. It is my expectation that as he clocks 50 and with the responsibilities that come with it, Chief Adelabu will attune his mind to collaborating with the Oyo State government to return the state to the Pacesetter status it occupied especially in the First and Second Republics.”

 

While Sanwo-Olu is billed to inaugurate Adedibu’s Bayse One Hotel at Samonda, Oyetola will commission the housing estate located at Jericho, Ibadan as part of events marking the grand finale of his 50th birthday.

