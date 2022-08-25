News Top Stories

Makinde, Fintiri absent as PDP meets guber candidates

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Adamawa State counterpart, Ahmadu Fintiri, were absent at the meeting between the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s governorship candidates in Abuja yesterday. Makinde was said to be holidaying abroad but no reason was given for Fintiri’s absence.

The only returning governor at the meeting was Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State. The meeting was held amid intractable post-presidential primary election crisis dogging the party. PDP had cancelled its scheduled National Executive Council (NEC) meeting two weeks ago, as a result of the crisis. There were speculations that Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, who is at the centre of the crisis, met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu abroad. Wike was said to have held a meeting with some PDP governors before the meeting with Tinubu. Governor Mohammed, who was one of the governors said to be at the meeting abroad, said he was not aware of the meeting between other party members and Governor Wike.

He expressed belief “in the supremacy and sanctity of the party,” stating that the candidates came together to unite the party to discuss, “even issues of reconciliation.” PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, who presided over the meeting, said the candidates briefed the party on the efforts they are making in their various states to win the next year’s governorship election. Ayu expressed happiness at the progress the candidates have made so far in their various states, adding that the meeting was to clarify “some of the little issues, and it was an extremely useful meeting.

 

