Makinde flags off construction of N1bn flyover in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off the construction of N1.05 billion flyover across the Idi-Ape-Basorun-Akobo road, Ibadan, declaring that the state was saving about N400million from the failed contract awarded by the immediate past administration in the state. Makinde, who spoke at the brief flag-off ceremony at the foot of the overhead bridge, said that the state government would put machinery in motion to recover outstanding funds which the previous contractor collected but didn’t work for.

The governor, while speaking at the event held at the IDC Primary School, Basorun, Ibadan, said the flyover was vital to socio-economic growth of the state. The governor said the construction of the project would curb the menace of gridlock that usually characterised vehicular movement on the road. He disclosed that the 65-metre flyover was contracted to Messrs Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited “for a completion period of six months through the Alternative Project Funding Approach.”

He equally charged the people of Idi-Ape-Basorun/ Akobo areas to monitor the progress of the construction work and report any observation about the contractor’s performance to the government for necessary action. According to Makinde , the contractor would finance the project up to 20 per cent completion stage before the government would start paying on instalment basis for 12 months. He also stated that his administration would continue to embark on projects that would enhance the economic development of the state.

