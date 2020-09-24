Makinde flags off N2.5bn 360 housing units

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off construction of 360 Housing Units at the Ajoda New Town Estate, located on the New Ibadan-Ife Expressway. The estate estimated to cost about N2.5 billion, according to the governor, will enhance affordable housing to all and sundry in the state.

Besides, the governor said that the strategic location of the new estate would ensure that the investors made quick returns on their investments. Meanwhile, Makinde has handed over the Agbowo Shopping Complex, Ibadan, to investors who had committed to turning around the fortunes of the abandoned complex in 104 weeks.

The complex located opposite the Main Gate of University of Ibadan, was commissioned in 1984 but abandoned 12 years ago. Makinde said: “We are here today to flag off a project, which is in fulfillment of one of my campaign promises. Those who have taken time to study our Roadmap for Accelerated Development in Oyo State, 2019-2023 would have come across our promise to facilitate private sector-driven housing delivery through variants of public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives.

