Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in the market.

He also promised to compensate the traders for losses suffered as well as rebuild the market. In his remarks while flagging off the project yesterday, the governor noted that Akesan market had been in existence for 400 years as “no one in recent history could have anticipated that something like this would happen.” Makinde said: “What that means is that no one even planned for a fire. So, one of the things we are doing now is to put things in place to make sure that should there be a fire in the future it will not be as devastating as this last one was.

“The first phase of reconstruction which involves 352 lockup shops, a police post, 12 units of toilets, an administrative block and good road network will take six months to be completed. “The second phase, which will involve 160 lockup shops, warehouse, cold-room and upgraded fire service station, will take two months after commencement.”

Like this: Like Loading...