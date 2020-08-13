News

Makinde flags off N781.7m reconstruction of Akesan market

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde yesterday flagged off reconstruction of the Akesan market in Oyo town which was razed by inferno on 5th January, 2020. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the project would gulp N781.7 million. Makinde had visited the ancient town on January 8 to commiserate with the traders in the market.

He also promised to compensate the traders for losses suffered as well as rebuild the market. In his remarks while flagging off the project yesterday, the governor noted that Akesan market had been in existence for 400 years as “no one in recent history could have anticipated that something like this would happen.” Makinde said: “What that means is that no one even planned for a fire. So, one of the things we are doing now is to put things in place to make sure that should there be a fire in the future it will not be as devastating as this last one was.

“The first phase of reconstruction which involves 352 lockup shops, a police post, 12 units of toilets, an administrative block and good road network will take six months to be completed. “The second phase, which will involve 160 lockup shops, warehouse, cold-room and upgraded fire service station, will take two months after commencement.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Afenifere, Ohanaeze, others slam N50bn suit on Buhari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

L eaders of socio-cultural groups in the Southern part of Nigeria, yesterday, slammed a N50 billion suit against President Muhammadu Buhari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.   The Southern leaders alleged thatmost appointments since the inception of Buhari administration in 2015, were in breach of the 1999 Constitution and the Federal Character […]
News

COVID-19: Benue to get mobile testing centre soon –Dep Gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State would soon get a COVID-19 mobile testing centre as a drastic way of expanding the net for detection of cases of the pandemic in the state. This was just as five medical doctors, two drivers and a health worker had so far tested positive for the disease in the state. The Deputy Governor […]
News

Reps to Akpabio: You must publish list of lawmakers executing NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has insisted that the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio must publish the list of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contractors, which constitute 60 percent of members of the National Assembly. Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) made the demand in a press […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: