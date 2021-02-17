Makinde, Ganduje, Matawalle, Bagudu, Bello visit Sasa

Probe Oyo violence, Reps tell IG

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday led four northern governors to the palace of the Serkin Sasa, Alhaji Haruna Maiyasin. Last week, violence erupted at the popular Sasa Market in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Many deaths were recorded while several buildings and other valuables were burnt, The governors, :Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abubakar Bello (Niger), arrived in Ibadan on Monday evening. This came as the House of Representatives yesterday asked the police to conduct a speedy and thorough investigation into the Sasa crisis.

The governors were in the state to ensure a lasting solution to the crises which usually brew between the Yoruba and Hausa residents of the community. The team, which included security heads in the state, Special Adviser to Governor Makinde on Security, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, Chairman, Advisory Council, Sen. Hosea Agboola; and former Speaker, Senator Monsurat Sumonu, was received warmly to the palace of Serkin Sasa. Security agents were in strategic locations within and outside the market while the police provided aerial surveillance to forestall further break down of law and order. The Serkin Sasa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ahmodu Zugeru, in his opening remarks, regretted the unfortunate incident of Thursday and Friday.

He, however, lauded Makinde for his peaceful relationship with the Hausa community since the incep-tion of his administration. Speaking at the palace, Makinde sued for peace and promised that his government would find means to restore peace to the community.

Corroborating the governor’s position, his Special Adviser on Security Matters, who is former Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Owoseni, said with the level of deliberation and understanding that followed the crisis and the peace talks with youths from both sides, it was hopeful that peace and unity would reign in Sasa henceforth. The Governor of Kebbi State, Bagudu, said the alleged leadership tussle between the Yoruba and Hausa was one of the factors which triggered the ethnic crisis at the Market, predominantly populated by the two tribes.

