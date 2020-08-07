News

Makinde harps on leadership with integrity as panacea for prosperous nation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has said that Nigeria would become prosperous when its leadership began to demonstrate integrity, honesty and transparency. The governor, who stated this while speaking on the theme: “Integrity as a sine qua non for a prosperous nation” at a virtual meeting of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Leadership Colloquium – Chapter 5, held in Lagos, said that only leaders who led with integrity would take a nation out of the woods.

He added that the country would continue to find it difficult to grow without putting structures in place to strengthen openness, truthfulness and transparency in leadership. The governor said the prosperity of any nation was tied to the integrity of its leadership as it would allow the citizenry to have trust and confidence in the leadership and to perform their civic duties as and when due. He said: “There is a large trust gap between the citizens and leaders of this country due to lack of transparency on the part of the political class.

“When we talk about integrity in governance, it entails honesty, transparency and accountability in governance. “Integrity is tied to prosperity of any nation in so many ways. And as a leader, you have to be very honest. “No integrity when politicised institutions are used to hunt political enemies by leaders. When a leader is honest, it means he can be trusted, and the citizens can close their two eyes while sleeping. “It begins with leaders owning up to their manifestos after being elected. Because a nation that has an honest leader would definitely prosper. “Citizens will not be willing to pay their taxes when they see that their leaders are lavishing their money instead of improving their lives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs, others meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top (pix: buhari, Osinbajo with service Chiefs) President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja. In attendance are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and […]
News

COVID-19: Edo intensifies contact tracing of 4,327 suspected cases

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edo Government says it has cleared and discharged 3,769 suspected coronavirus (COVID-19), cases across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs), who have completed the compulsory 14- day follow up and tested negative. The Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia, told newsmen in Benin on Saturday, that the government had also embarked on contacttracing of 4,327 […]
News

Don’t cancel WASSCE, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has urged the federal ministry of education to rescind its decision to stop Nigerian candidates from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fixed for August and September. The House said the decision not to reopen schools shows that the nation’s policy makers may just be adopting a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: