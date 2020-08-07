Makinde harps on leadership with integrity as panacea for prosperous nation

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has said that Nigeria would become prosperous when its leadership began to demonstrate integrity, honesty and transparency. The governor, who stated this while speaking on the theme: “Integrity as a sine qua non for a prosperous nation” at a virtual meeting of the Akinjide Adeosun Foundation (AAF) Leadership Colloquium – Chapter 5, held in Lagos, said that only leaders who led with integrity would take a nation out of the woods.

He added that the country would continue to find it difficult to grow without putting structures in place to strengthen openness, truthfulness and transparency in leadership. The governor said the prosperity of any nation was tied to the integrity of its leadership as it would allow the citizenry to have trust and confidence in the leadership and to perform their civic duties as and when due. He said: “There is a large trust gap between the citizens and leaders of this country due to lack of transparency on the part of the political class.

“When we talk about integrity in governance, it entails honesty, transparency and accountability in governance. “Integrity is tied to prosperity of any nation in so many ways. And as a leader, you have to be very honest. “No integrity when politicised institutions are used to hunt political enemies by leaders. When a leader is honest, it means he can be trusted, and the citizens can close their two eyes while sleeping. “It begins with leaders owning up to their manifestos after being elected. Because a nation that has an honest leader would definitely prosper. “Citizens will not be willing to pay their taxes when they see that their leaders are lavishing their money instead of improving their lives.”

