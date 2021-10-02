Makinde has compensated those who stepped down for him, Akinlabi

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kamil Akinlabi, yesterday said that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has compensated all the gubernatorial candidates who stepped down for him in 2019. Speaking during the Oyo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) maiden monthly guest forum tagged ‘Frank Talk Platform’ on Friday, Akinlabi, the Executive Chairman of Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSRMA), said that Governor Makinde, contrary to claims by some of the candidates who stepped down for him that he abandoned them, did not jettison the coalition agreement.

Akinlabi said, “Makinde never jettisoned the coalition agreement. There cannot be two masters in a ship. He has given appointments to those in ADC, Zenith Labour Party and SDP. “I am also part of the coalition, I am ADP member. ADP has been compensated.”

