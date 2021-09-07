News

Makinde inaugurates committee for October PDP congress

Ahead of the October 2021 Congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state’s congress, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inaugurated a local organising committee to midwife it.

 

The action was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting yesterday at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, signed by the party’s state Chairman, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha.

 

According to the communiqué, the nominees included Dr Saka Balogun, former chief of staff in the administration of Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Mr Oluyemi Taiwo, a former House of Representatives member, Mr Debo Ogundoyin, the incumbent Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaja Bose Adedibu, matriarch of the late Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu dynasty, Alhaji Hamid Gbadamosi and Chief Bayo Lawal.

 

Others still were Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, chairman of the party, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, Sen. Hosea Agboola, former Commissioner for LocalGovernmentandChieftaincy Matters, Mr Maruuf Atilola, formerSpeakerof the StateHouseof Assembly and Micheal Ogunsina.

