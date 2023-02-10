Makinde inaugurates c’ttee to review civil, public service rules

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday inaugurated a committee to review the Civil and Public Service Rules and Regulations for effective and productive service delivery. Inaugurating the committee at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, he said most of the rules and regulations guiding the activities of the workers are no longer effective compared to the emerging environment. A statement by his Chief Press Secretary Taiwo Adisa quoted the governor as explaining that the Civil/Public Service Rules and Regulation Volume I and II were last reviewed in the year 2013, adding that there is a need for the public/civil service to embrace the use of technology for more effective and productive service delivery. He maintained that the committee would be joined by the private sector to serve as a bridge between the old and the new generation. Makinde said: “We are here today to inaugurate the Committee on Review of Public Service Rules and Regulations and I think I need to talk briefly on why this is needed.”
