Makinde inaugurates state’s anti-corruption agency

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday inaugurated the state’s anti-corruption commission, declaring that his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption remained unshakable.

The governor, who was speaking at the Executive Council Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, said that with the inauguration, Oyo State as Pacesetter State, would become a worthy reference for other states across the country. While speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of members of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), the governor declared that the commission would have no political bias.

The governor, however, warned against all form of corrupt practices as the establishment of the agency was to sanitise the public/ civil service with a view to ensuring workers carried out their responsibilities without corruption.

Makinde said: “The journey to this inauguration formally started about a year ago with the signing of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Law 2019. The law is primarily directed at sanitising the public/civil service and ensuring that both public and civil servants at both the state and local government levels carry out their responsibilities without institutionalised corruption

